Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 418.6% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vallourec Price Performance
Vallourec stock remained flat at $14.76 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.
Vallourec Company Profile
