Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 418.6% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vallourec Price Performance

Vallourec stock remained flat at $14.76 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

