Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,173,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262,119. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

