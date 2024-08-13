Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,785,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,233,236. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

