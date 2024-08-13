Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 3.9% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $73.85. 262,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,519. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $77.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

