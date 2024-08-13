Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $7.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

