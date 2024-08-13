Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lessened by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,231,000 after buying an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after buying an additional 134,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,102,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,957. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

