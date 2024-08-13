Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $82.38. 4,895,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,867. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.