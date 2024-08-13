Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

