Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Decreased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $218.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.64 and its 200-day moving average is $219.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
