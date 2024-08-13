Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 451.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.90. 1,827,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,462. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

