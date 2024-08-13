Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $358,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,200. The company has a market capitalization of $400.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

