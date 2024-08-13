Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Veralto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Veralto Stock Up 0.4 %

VLTO stock opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.