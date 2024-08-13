Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $26.26 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000856 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

