Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.13.

VCEL stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. Vericel has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,545.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,356,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Vericel by 319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

