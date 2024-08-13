Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 25605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Resource Group from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Vertex Resource Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTX

Vertex Resource Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$28.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of C$58.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.0300097 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Resource Group

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.