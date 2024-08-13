Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Down 98.4% in July

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the July 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viomi Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 211,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,148. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

