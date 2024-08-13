Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.00

Shares of Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Viridien Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 252.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Viridien

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

