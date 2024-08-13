Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Down 0%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $259.27 and last traded at $259.79. Approximately 1,758,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,165,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Get Visa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.83. The stock has a market cap of $474.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the second quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 203,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,665,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after acquiring an additional 57,034 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 148,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,403,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $368,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.