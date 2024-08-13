Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. 90,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,451. The stock has a market cap of $791.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

