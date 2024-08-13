Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Vontobel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VONHF remained flat at C$64.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. Vontobel has a 1 year low of C$64.07 and a 1 year high of C$64.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.81.
About Vontobel
