Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Vontobel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VONHF remained flat at C$64.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. Vontobel has a 1 year low of C$64.07 and a 1 year high of C$64.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.81.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

