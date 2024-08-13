Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 483,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 128,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VNO stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 201.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.