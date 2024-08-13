Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Voya Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

VOYA opened at $64.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

