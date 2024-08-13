WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 222.8% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.99. 4,566,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,208,042. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $229.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

