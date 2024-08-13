WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $375,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,877,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,080,000 after purchasing an additional 837,461 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,703 shares of company stock valued at $26,615,855. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.63. 641,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.83 and a 12-month high of $510.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

