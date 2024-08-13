WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $38,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.8 %

F stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 37,940,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,265,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

