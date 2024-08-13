WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,884,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IBTJ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.