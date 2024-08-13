WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 100 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 63,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.81. 1,363,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

