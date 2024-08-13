WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 100 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 3.1 %

Veeva Systems stock traded up $5.79 on Tuesday, hitting $191.21. 270,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,704. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.20. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

