WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 240 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,637 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,746,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,103,553. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,291,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,855,020. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

