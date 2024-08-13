WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 5,359 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

V traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.95. 4,559,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,839. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

