WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $54,000 Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 131.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,222,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,370 shares of company stock worth $6,303,958. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Citigroup downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Penumbra Trading Up 10.8 %

NYSE PEN traded up $18.25 on Tuesday, reaching $187.04. The company had a trading volume of 924,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,733. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $302.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.76 and its 200-day moving average is $210.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

