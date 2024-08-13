Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 139.32% from the stock’s previous close.

FENC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of FENC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. 192,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,792. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

