Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,177 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 231,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $113.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

Read Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.