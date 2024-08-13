Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 61.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

VMC traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $243.84. 694,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,599. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

