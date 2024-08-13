Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.29. 1,334,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

