Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NetApp were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NetApp by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $74,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,228. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upped their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

