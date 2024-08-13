Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $7.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

