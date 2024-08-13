Wedmont Private Capital Buys 116 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,846. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

