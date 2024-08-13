Wedmont Private Capital Buys 3,659 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,707 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,344,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,692,883. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 253.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

