Wedmont Private Capital Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,916,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,214,709. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.