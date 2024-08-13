Wedmont Private Capital Has $417,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. 1,866,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,620. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

