Wedmont Private Capital Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 423,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AEP traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,517. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.