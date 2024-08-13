Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 120 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $646,341,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $178,361,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after acquiring an additional 395,096 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,477.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $115,135,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.68. 428,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $417.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.51 and its 200-day moving average is $359.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.