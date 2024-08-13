Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 136 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,304 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,181,000 after purchasing an additional 170,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.06.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $7.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.67. 590,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $369.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,606 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.