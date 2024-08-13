Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 18,897 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 409.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.55. 3,683,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,035,276. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

