Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 25 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,515.82.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FICO stock traded up $52.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,772.36. 83,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,191. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $811.99 and a 1 year high of $1,776.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,519.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,351.94.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,014 shares of company stock worth $31,049,328 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.