Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 80,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.9 %

PSX stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.67. The company had a trading volume of 764,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

