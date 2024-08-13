Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,282. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $155.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.79.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

