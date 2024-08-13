Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 3.4%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.91. 297,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,021,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Weibo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 134,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Weibo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

