Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, an increase of 347.2% from the July 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HIO remained flat at $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 208,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

